Politics Indian Embassy in US contact nationals who wish to travel back home Updated : April 30, 2020 10:01 AM IST While the first phase is likely to start with countries in the Gulf region, Indians stranded in the UK, other parts of Europe, and the US will be considered after that. On social media, the Indian envoy has been receiving requests from people who wish to travel back home. Those interested in travelling back home can register at https://indianembassyusa.gov.in/Information_sheet1. However, no travel dates have been announced yet. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365