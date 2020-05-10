Politics

Indian, Chinese troops in skirmish on Sikkim border, several soldiers injured

Updated : May 10, 2020 06:06 PM IST

"Aggressive behavior by the two sides resulted in minor injuries to troops. The two sides disengaged after dialogue and interaction at the local level," the ministry said in a statement.

The Defence Ministry said the incident took place in the Nakula area but did not give details of how it started, or what caused the injuries.