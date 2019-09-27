#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Indian asylum seeker released by US after hunger strike

Updated : September 27, 2019 12:56 PM IST

Ajay Kumar, 33, bowed with his hands clasped together in a traditional Indian greeting as he walked away from a detainee processing center in El Paso, Texas, with a tracking device around his ankle — a condition of his release.
Kumar will live with a human rights advocate in Las Cruces, New Mexico while he regains weight and appeals his asylum case.
The agency is required to monitor Kumar and Singh's health due to a court order that admonished ICE for the detainees' substandard medical care.
