Indian Army will also focus on China border: New Army chief Gen. Mukund Naravane
Updated : January 01, 2020 10:55 AM IST
New Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said he is confident that India will eventually resolve the border issue with China.
General Naravane took charge as Chief of Army Staff on Tuesday succeeding General Bipin Rawat, who has been appointed India's first Chief of the Defence Staff.
General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Wednesday that the Army will focus on the border with China with equal attention as it does on the Pakistan border.
