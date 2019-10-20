Indian Army destroys 4 terror launch pads in PoK in retaliatory attack
Updated : October 20, 2019 03:37 PM IST
The Indian Army on Sunday destroyed four terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing at least four Pakistani soldiers, in a counter-attack launched against the ceasefire violation that killed two soldiers and a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said here.
Pakistani Army posts were also hit in the artillery gun attack launched by Indian Army that has resulted in more injuries on the enemy's side.
The developments come a day before defence minister Rajnath Singh and Army chief General Bipin Rawat are slated to visit Ladakh for opening a strategic bridge near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China along the Leh-Karakoram road.
