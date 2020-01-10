Politics
Indian-American entrepreneur Aparna Madiredd announces bid for California town Mayor
Updated : January 10, 2020 01:42 PM IST
Aparna Madireddi has served in several volunteer positions in San Ramon, situated in Northern California's East Bay.
The businesswoman, who founded Arvasoft, Inc., with her husband Venki in 1998, is also active with the local Democratic Party.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more