India withdraws draft livestock exports Bill amid criticism | The controversy explained

The ministry has now withdrawn the draft Bill by issuing an office memorandum on Tuesday, June 20.

"The Live-stock Importation Act, 1898, being the pre-constitutional/pre-independence Central Act, a need has been felt to align it with the contemporary requirements and prevailing circumstances related to sanitary and phyto-sanitary measures, and its extant Allocation of Business Rules, 1961,” the memorandum said.

The ministry also said that the primary role of the Department of Animal Husbandry is to offer support through upgraded livestock health facilities, hygiene, including animal welfare for the overall development of the animal husbandry sector.

However, the proposed Livestock Exports Bill has stirred controversy, with animal rights activists criticising the provisions. The Bill paves the way for framing guidelines for the trade and transport of animals.

What is the controversy over Livestock Exports Bill 2023

Representations have been made to the ministry expressing concerns on the proposed draft involving sensitivity and emotions around animal welfare and related aspects after the Bill was put up for public consultation. Various animal rights activists, right-wing groups and religious leaders had demanded that the ministry should withdraw the Bill.

According to a report by Business Standard, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh had argued that the Bill would hurt religious sentiments and cultural beliefs.

Various stakeholders interpreted the Bill as a way to promote the export of live animals, which is a sensitive issue in India.

Many activists say that this will open floodgates for unregulated, large-scale import and export of animals and also spoil the gene pool of native animals, the Print reported.

The Bill, if passed, would have laid out a framework for the import and export of living animals from and to the other countries. The activists and animal lovers are of the view that the animals are not commodities and the proposed changes to the law will also encourage illegal trade.

A group of activists and animal lovers also held a protest on Monday, June 19, in Pune, Maharashtra opposing the Bill.

In 2022-23, India had exported $5.11 million worth of live animals.