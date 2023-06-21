India withdraws draft livestock exports Bill amid criticism | The controversy explained

By CNBCTV18.com

Various animal rights activists, right-wing groups and religious leaders had demanded that the ministry should withdraw the Bill, which would have regularised India's trade in animals with the rest of the world. Notably, in 2022-23, India had exported $5.11 million worth of live animals.

The central government has withdrawn the draft Live-stock and Live-stock Products The ministry has now withdrawn the draft Bill by issuing an office memorandum on Tuesday, June 20.

"The Live-stock Importation Act, 1898, being the pre-constitutional/pre-independence Central Act, a need has been felt to align it with the contemporary requirements and prevailing circumstances related to sanitary and phyto-sanitary measures, and its extant Allocation of Business Rules, 1961,” the memorandum said.