CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsIndia withdraws draft livestock exports Bill amid criticism | The controversy explained

India withdraws draft livestock exports Bill amid criticism | The controversy explained

India withdraws draft livestock exports Bill amid criticism | The controversy explained
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 21, 2023 9:17:27 PM IST (Published)

Various animal rights activists, right-wing groups and religious leaders had demanded that the ministry should withdraw the Bill, which would have regularised India's trade in animals with the rest of the world. Notably, in 2022-23, India had exported $5.11 million worth of live animals.

The central government has withdrawn the draft Live-stock and Live-stock Products

The ministry has now withdrawn the draft Bill by issuing an office memorandum on Tuesday, June 20.


"The Live-stock Importation Act, 1898, being the pre-constitutional/pre-independence Central Act, a need has been felt to align it with the contemporary requirements and prevailing circumstances related to sanitary and phyto-sanitary measures, and its extant Allocation of Business Rules, 1961,” the memorandum said.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X