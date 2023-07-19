INDIA vs NDA | Is Opposition's new name 'strategic branding' or 'force-fitting' — experts weigh in 

With the new alliance name, 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I N D I A), the Opposition hopes to put the BJP-led NDA on the back foot in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. But will the unit have staying power? CNBC-TV18 spoke to several experts to get to the bottom of what's in a name in the context of Indian politics.

The 26-party Opposition has made a significant move in their bid to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led 34-party National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming elections. With the new alliance name "Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance" (INDIA), the Opposition sees it as a strategic branding that could put the NDA on the back foot. However, expert opinions on the potential of this new identity are mixed.

Sunil Alagh, Managing Director, SKA Advisors, views the alliance as a good start but believes it might disintegrate soon due to the Opposition's approach of force-fitting themselves into the new identity. Citing the example of Mamata Banerjee joining hands with CPM in West Bengal, Alagh, told CNBC-TV18 that such tactical moves might lead to losses rather than gains for the alliance.

“I N D I A by itself stands for the country. However what the Opposition has stitched together is to take INDIA as a name and then they have almost force fitted themselves into the national, democratic etc. So they have thought of India first and then seen how it can fit into what they are talking about. It is a good start, but that is not the way to go.”

“If you take West Bengal for example, when Mamata Banerjee joins hands with CPM just because in the national elections that is important, then they are likely to lose votes and not gain them. Mamata has criticised CPM all along and now today CPM is being asked to support her, it is not going to work out. So we have to see how this goes. It is a good start but I see it disintegrating very soon,” Alagh said.

Lawyer and political analyst Desh Ratan Nigam describes the alliance as a "roughly stitched kind of an alliance" and believes the name change from UPA was necessary to shed the image of a corrupt and indecisive government.

"UPA was synonymous with corruption, scams, indecisiveness, policy paralysis, coining of Hindu terror, no response to 26/11 attacks etc. So they had to find a name because UPA versus NDA was not going to be successful. So now fresh coating of paint has come in the form of acronym I N D I A. However the fresh coat of paint will not change the character of individual parties," Nigam said, adding: "Involvement of ED and CBI means there are corruption charges which are being taken to logical conclusion. People of this country are very smart. What you are seeing today is a roughly stitched kind of an alliance."

He suggested that BJP will not take this new alliance lightly, as it does not fundamentally change the character of individual parties.

"The alliance will have a common minimum programme whereas the NDA has a joint manifesto. Joint manifesto is to the people while common minimum program is within the alliance where each party will have its own individual manifesto. So I don’t know what kind of an alliance is this. Whether it will stick or not only time will tell but the BJP I am sure will not take it lightly."

However, Dilip Cherian, Co-Founder of Perfect Relations, sees the alliance as a good move in terms of branding. He emphasised that coalitions need to be stitched together and given a name, but also stressed the importance of the alliance getting started and forming a secretariat and coordinated campaign committee to ensure integrity and intent.