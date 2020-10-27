Politics India, US to ink landmark defence pact BECA during 2+2 talks on Tuesday Updated : October 27, 2020 08:04 AM IST BECA, which is the last of four foundational agreements for boosting defence ties, will be signed during the third edition of the 2+2 dialogue between the two countries on Tuesday. The Indian side conveyed to the US that cross-border terrorism was completely unacceptable to New Delhi, they said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.