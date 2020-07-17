  • SENSEX
India, US collaborating closely during COVID-19 pandemic: Ambassador Sandhu

Updated : July 17, 2020 11:15 AM IST

India has been a reliable partner, during the crisis, and stepped up to supply medicines, and equipment, to over 150 countries including the United States, India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said.
The deadly coronavirus that first emerged in China's Wuhan city has drastically spread around the world, infecting 13,767,548 people and causing 589,192 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker.
