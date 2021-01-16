Politics India under PM Modi has fought most successful battle against coronavirus in the world: Amit Shah Updated : January 16, 2021 07:49 PM IST "The whole world for about a year has been fighting against corona, many people have lost lives." Shah said there was only one lab in the country that could undertake testing for the infection."Today we have more than 2,000." Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply