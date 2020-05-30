  • SENSEX
India traversing on path to ''victory'' against COVID-19, writes PM Modi in his letter on first anniversary of his second term

Updated : May 30, 2020 10:39 AM IST

Talking of the people''s sufferings, he said in a crisis of this magnitude, it can certainly not be claimed that no one suffered any inconvenience or discomfort.
Modi asked people to take care to ensure that inconveniences that they are facing do not turn into disasters.
Powered by the mantra of ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'', India is marching forward in all spheres.
