Govt to bring resolution to rename India as Bharat in Parliament Special Session, say sources

India is likely to be renamed Bharat. This comes as the official invite to the G20 Heads of State and ministers for a dinner being hosted by President by Droupadi Murmu has gone with the heading President of Bharat.

The resolution is likely to be taken up in the Special Session of Parliament . The move is being seen to avoid confusion with the Opposition alliance INDIA

Earlier invitations had the heading President of Republic of India.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X, "REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL".

REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 5, 2023

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit out at the Modi government calling the move as an assault on the Constitution. "Mr. Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred. After all, what is the objective of INDIA parties? It is BHARAT—Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT, Jeetega INDIA!" Ramesh said on X.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav told news agency ANI, "The entire country is demanding that we should use the word 'Bharat' instead of 'India'...The word 'India' is an abuse given to us by the British whereas the word 'Bharat' is a symbol of our culture...I want there should be a change in our Constitution and the word 'Bharat' should be added to it..."