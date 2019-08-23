Politics
India to receive first Rafale fighter jet in September
Updated : August 23, 2019 01:11 PM IST
India has signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) with France for purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft from the French aviation major Dassault.
As per sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Air Chief B.S. Dhanoa are likely to visit France in the third week of September to receive the first jet of the 36 aircraft.
