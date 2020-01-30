Politics
India to evacuate its citizens from virus-hit Wuhan on Friday
Updated : January 30, 2020 05:49 PM IST
India had requested China for permission to operate two flights to bring back its nationals from worst-affected central Hubei province.
The first flight will carry those Indian nationals who are in and around Wuhan and have conveyed consent for their evacuation, it said.
The nationwide death toll from novel coronavirus has jumped to 170 with 38 more fatalities reported mainly from Hubei province.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more