#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

India summons Turkish envoy over Tayyip Erdogan's remarks on Kashmir

Updated : February 17, 2020 05:18 PM IST

During a visit to Pakistan last week, Erdogan said the situation in Indian Kashmir was worsening because of sweeping changes New Delhi introduced in the Muslim-majority territory and that Turkey stood in solidarity with the people of Kashmir.
India, which considers all of Kashmir an integral part of the country, told Turkish envoy Sakir Ozkan Torunlar that Erdogan's comments lacked any understanding of the history of the Kashmir dispute, the Indian foreign ministry said.
India withdrew Kashmir's autonomy in August and brought it under federal rule as a way to integrate the territory fully into India and quell a 30-year revolt.
India summons Turkish envoy over Tayyip Erdogan's remarks on Kashmir

You May Also Like

Muthoot Finance shares jump over 7% on strong Q3 results; NIM at 17.1% highest in 12 quarters

Muthoot Finance shares jump over 7% on strong Q3 results; NIM at 17.1% highest in 12 quarters

Coronavirus: China virus toll reaches 1,765

Coronavirus: China virus toll reaches 1,765

Eight of top-10 firms add over Rs 1 lakh crore in market cap

Eight of top-10 firms add over Rs 1 lakh crore in market cap

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement