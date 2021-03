Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Tuesday summoned British High Commissioner to India on Tuesday to lodge a strong protest over the discussion on Indian farm laws in British Parliament.

Shringla conveyed "strong opposition to unwarranted and tendentious discussion on agricultural reforms in India in the British Parliament".

"He advised that British MPs should refrain from practising votebank politics by misrepresenting events, especially in relation to another fellow democracy," a statement from the ministry read.

"Foreign Secretary made clear that this represented a gross interference in the politics of another democratic country," it said.

The Indian High Commission also made its displeasure over the debate known despite the British government earlier reiterating that the three New Delhi laws on agricultural reform were a domestic matter.

The High Commission said it was compelled to react to the lawmakers’ debate due to the apprehensions cast on India.

The debate, held in a hybrid form with some MPs participating via videolink in a room at Portcullis House in London, related to the e-petition entitled Urge the Indian Government to ensure the safety of protesters & press freedom.