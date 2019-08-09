Politics
India strikes measured note, takes diplomatic steps to restore normality after Article 370 revocation
Updated : August 09, 2019 07:02 PM IST
Indian diplomats are regularly briefing foreign governments, envoys and UN bodies on the developments in Kashmir.
The government has asked Pakistan to review the decision to withdraw envoy, says MEA.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more