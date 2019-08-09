India strikes measured note, takes diplomatic steps to restore normality after Article 370 revocation

Two days after Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties and asked the country to withdraw its envoy over the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, India is striking a measured tone and is yet to call back its high commissioner.

"Indian high commissioner to Pakistan is yet to arrive in New Delhi. Timing of return of the Pak envoy is yet to be decided. We have asked Pakistan to review the decision," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

full-blown diplomatic offensive. Decisions taken by the Pakistani national security committee include downgrading relations, suspending bilateral trade, suspension of Samjhauta Express and air space restrictions. Islamabad has also decided to lodge a strong protest with the UN Security Council.

Compared to Pakistan's sharp reaction, India's diplomatic response has been a measured one. Sources say this is a deliberate strategy aimed at restoring normality after the bold move to revoke special status and re-organise Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. Sources tell CNBC TV18 that all actions taken by Pakistan including expulsion of the Indian envoy are unilateral measures and will get little or no attention from the international community as this is an internal matter of India. Senior government officials believe that Pakistan was caught napping and is now desperately trying to save face back home. Sources say the government now wants to focus on re-assuring the ordinary Kashmiri that things will return to normal while Pakistan's hard diplomatic offensive should be allowed to run its course.

Responding to Pakistan's diplomatic retaliation, the Ministry of External Affairs has said, "The recent developments pertaining to Article 370 are entirely the internal affair of India.Â The Constitution of India was, is and will always be a sovereign matter. Seeking to interfere in that jurisdiction by invoking an alarmist vision of the region will never succeed". The foreign ministry spokesperson also said, "The Government of India regrets the steps announced by Pakistan yesterday and would urge that country to review them so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved".

Indian diplomats are regularly briefing foreign envoys, UN bodies and foreign governments on the developments in Kashmir. Efforts are being made to explain that revocation of special status for Jammu and Kashmir is an internal decision aimed at bringing development and ending gender and socio economic discrimination in the state. External affairs minister is also in touch with certain foreign governments over the issue.