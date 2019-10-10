#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

India slams Turkey's military offensive in Syria

Updated : October 10, 2019 04:50 PM IST

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said "We are deeply concerned at the unilateral military offensive by Turkey in north-east Syria."
New Delhi called upon Ankara to exercise restraint and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.
Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced air raids on Tuesday aimed at removing Kurdish-led forces from the border area.
India slams Turkey's military offensive in Syria
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TCS Q2 net profit grows 1.8% YoY to Rs 8,042 crore, misses estimates

TCS Q2 net profit grows 1.8% YoY to Rs 8,042 crore, misses estimates

IndusInd Bank Q2 net jumps 52% to Rs 1,401 crore

IndusInd Bank Q2 net jumps 52% to Rs 1,401 crore

NPAs continue to bite: Banks have lost Rs 1.76 lakh crore in the last three years

NPAs continue to bite: Banks have lost Rs 1.76 lakh crore in the last three years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV