India slams Turkey's military offensive in Syria
Updated : October 10, 2019 04:50 PM IST
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said "We are deeply concerned at the unilateral military offensive by Turkey in north-east Syria."
New Delhi called upon Ankara to exercise restraint and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.
Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced air raids on Tuesday aimed at removing Kurdish-led forces from the border area.
