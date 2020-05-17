Politics India should talk to Taliban if Delhi feels it will bolster peace push, says Pakistan's US envoy Updated : May 17, 2020 10:44 AM IST US special representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said it would be "appropriate" for an India-Taliban engagement. Khan said that he would hopefully be speaking with Khalilzad soon and did not go by Indian media accounts, which he said in many cases are "fanciful" and give their own interpretations. Any acquiescence by Islamabad to an Indian role could be seen in Kabul and elsewhere as a sign of growing international concern with the peace push. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365