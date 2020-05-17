  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

India should talk to Taliban if Delhi feels it will bolster peace push, says Pakistan's US envoy

Updated : May 17, 2020 10:44 AM IST

US special representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said it would be "appropriate" for an India-Taliban engagement.
Khan said that he would hopefully be speaking with Khalilzad soon and did not go by Indian media accounts, which he said in many cases are "fanciful" and give their own interpretations.
Any acquiescence by Islamabad to an Indian role could be seen in Kabul and elsewhere as a sign of growing international concern with the peace push.
India should talk to Taliban if Delhi feels it will bolster peace push, says Pakistan's US envoy

You May Also Like

Coronavirus: India surpasses China tally with 85,000 confirmed cases; Bihar, Karnataka, J&K cross 1,000 mark

Coronavirus: India surpasses China tally with 85,000 confirmed cases; Bihar, Karnataka, J&K cross 1,000 mark

World Bank approves $1 billion to support India's fight against COVID-19

World Bank approves $1 billion to support India's fight against COVID-19

3rd stimulus package: Govt announces Rs 1 lakh crore to boost agriculture infrastructure; proposes amendments to Essential Commodities Act

3rd stimulus package: Govt announces Rs 1 lakh crore to boost agriculture infrastructure; proposes amendments to Essential Commodities Act

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement