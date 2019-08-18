Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

India reimposes movement curbs on parts of Srinagar after clashes

Updated : August 18, 2019 12:49 PM IST

In the past 24 hours, there has been a series of protests against New Delhi's Aug. 5 revocation of the region's autonomy. This followed an easing in curbs on movement on Saturday morning.
Two senior government officials told Reuters that at least two dozen people were admitted to hospitals with pellet injuries after violent clashes broke out in the old city on Saturday night.
The heavy overnight clashes took place mostly in Rainawari, Nowhetta and Gojwara areas of the old city where Indian troops fired tear smoke, chilly grenades and pellets to disperse protesters, eyewitnesses and officials said.
India reimposes movement curbs on parts of Srinagar after clashes
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Overdrive: First drive of MG Hector 1.5T DCT

Overdrive: First drive of MG Hector 1.5T DCT

Post sale of Bengaluru tech park, Coffee Day Enterprises debt to fall to Rs 1,000 crore

Post sale of Bengaluru tech park, Coffee Day Enterprises debt to fall to Rs 1,000 crore

Gold dips 1% as equities firm, but eyes third weekly gain

Gold dips 1% as equities firm, but eyes third weekly gain

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV