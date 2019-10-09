India receives first Rafale fighter jet in France on Dussehra
Updated : October 09, 2019 07:20 AM IST
Rafale, a 4.5 generation multi-role combat aircraft, will greatly increase India's geo-political stature in South Asia.
India is the fourth country after France, Egypt and Qatar to have inducted the Rafale into its air force.
India chose October 8 for receiving the first Rafale jet not only because it is the occasion of Dussehra, but the day is also celebrated as Air Force Day every year.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more