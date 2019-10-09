#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
India receives first Rafale fighter jet in France on Dussehra

Updated : October 09, 2019 07:20 AM IST

Rafale, a 4.5 generation multi-role combat aircraft, will greatly increase India's geo-political stature in South Asia.
India is the fourth country after France, Egypt and Qatar to have inducted the Rafale into its air force.
India chose October 8 for receiving the first Rafale jet not only because it is the occasion of Dussehra, but the day is also celebrated as Air Force Day every year.

Over 1600% returns! This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 17 lakh in just 5 years

Top ELSS mutual fund schemes in terms of 1-year performance

Sensex up 8% from Dussehra 2018; more than 30 stocks rose 50-140% in 1 year

