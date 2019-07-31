Politics
India receives 42% more rains than average this week, says IMD
Updated : July 31, 2019 06:32 PM IST
India received 42 percent more rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to July 31, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed.
Overall, India has received 9 percent less rain than average in the first half of June-September monsoon season.
