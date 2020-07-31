Politics India police patrol ahead of construction of temple on bitterly contested site Updated : July 31, 2020 10:28 AM IST "We've accepted that Hindu temple will be built and there's no point in creating tension," said Shakib Noor, a member of a Muslim religious board in Ayodhya. While India has ended its most coronavirus restrictions, it has maintained a ban on religious gatherings. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply