India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations

New Delhi and Islamabad on Wednesday exchanged a list of their nuclear installations, officials said.

The exchange was carried out through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, Indian's Foreign Ministry officials said.

"The list of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the agreement on the prohibition of attack against nuclear installations between India and Pakistan," said a statement from the Indian Foreign Ministry.

The exchange has taken place under a bilateral agreement between the two countries that prohibits them from attacking each other's atomic facilities.

"The agreement, which was signed on 31 December 1988 and entered into force on Jan. 27, 1991 provides, inter alia, that the two countries inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the agreement on the 1st of January of every calendar year," the statement said.