India, Pakistan contacts at 'zero' despite Kartarpur border cooperation

Updated : November 10, 2019 04:44 PM IST

Contacts between India and Pakistan are "zero", Pakistan's foreign minister said, even as a border crossing opened on Saturday for Indian pilgrims to visit a Sikh temple in one of the most significant acts of cooperation in decades by the old rivals.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a statement the border crossing pact was a "testimony of our commitment towards peace of the region".
Hundreds of Indians including members of the opposition Congress Party crossed the border for opening ceremony, though there was no representation from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
