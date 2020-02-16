#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
India, Norway will work together in exerting pressure on countries for quick climate action, says Javadekar

Updated : February 16, 2020 06:21 PM IST

Javadekar held "fruitful" talks with Norwegian climate and environment minister Sveinung Rotevatn on bilateral and global issues at the 13th Conference of Parties (COP 13) to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS).
