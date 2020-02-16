India, Norway will work together in exerting pressure on countries for quick climate action, says Javadekar

India and Norway will work together in exerting pressure on all countries for quick climate action and stressed that the finances promised to the developing world should be followed up, Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday.

Javadekar held "fruitful" talks with Norwegian climate and environment minister Sveinung Rotevatn on bilateral and global issues at the 13th Conference of Parties (COP 13) to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) in Gandhinagar.

"We have agreed upon working jointly with Norway on the issues including development of relevant technology and create pressure for quick action on all countries. We also agreed upon strengthening our bond so that we can have joint efforts in waste management, ensuring marine litter goes down rapidly and India's cooling action plan speeds up.

"On climate change we have stressed that finances, which were promised to the developing world and have not come in the last 10 years, needs to be followed up. The amount stands at $1 trillion. All countries should create a buzz around it. So we have decided to partner in progress," Javadekar said.

The Norwegian minister said India is showing that economic growth and bold action on climate can go hand in hand.

"Norway sees India as an important international player on climate and environment. India is showing the world that economic growth and bold action on climate can go hand in hand. We are impressed with India's efforts to beat plastic pollution, including 'Clean India Campaign'.

"Today we had a productive meeting. We discussed issues like bio-diversity, explored opportunities that come with forest preservation and saving carbon sinks. We also discussed issue of marine littering and fight to establish good waste management facilities," Rotevatn said.

India and Norway signed the letter of intent for establishing the India Norway Marine Pollution Initiative in 2019 to combat ocean pollution and had also signed an MoU to establish India-Norway Ocean Dialogue.