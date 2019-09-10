India-Nepal ties: PM Modi, Oli jointly inaugurate petroleum products pipeline

To strengthen bilateral relations between India and Nepal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday inaugurated South Asia's first cross-border petroleum products pipeline which will provide cleaner petroleum products at affordable cost to the people of Nepal.

Cross-border petroleum products pipeline from Motihari in India to Amlekhgunj in Nepal was inaugurated through video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, Nepal's Prime Minister Oli expressed appreciation for early implementation of this important connectivity project, completed much ahead of schedule.

The pipeline was built in just little over a year at the cost of Rs 350 crore, entirely borne by the Indian oil Corporation, an Indian Public Sector Undertaking (PSU).

Modi said that the 69-km Motihari-Amlekhgunj pipeline, having a capacity of two million metric ton per annum, will provide cleaner petroleum products at affordable cost to the people of Nepal.

He welcomed the announcement made by Oli to reduce the price of petroleum products by Rs 2 per litre in Nepal.

Modi noted that regular exchanges at highest political levels have laid down a forward looking agenda for expanding India-Nepal partnership. He expressed confidence that bilateral relations between India and Nepal will continue to further deepen and expand across diverse sectors.