India-Nepal ties: PM Modi, Oli jointly inaugurate petroleum products pipeline

Updated : September 10, 2019 04:38 PM IST

Cross-border petroleum products pipeline from Motihari in India to Amlekhgunj in Nepal was inaugurated through video conferencing.
The pipeline was built in just little over a year at the cost of Rs 350 crore, entirely borne by the Indian oil Corporation.
