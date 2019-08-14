Moneycontrol Pro#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
India needs time to restore order in Kashmir, says Supreme Court judge

Updated : August 14, 2019 07:13 AM IST

The court is hearing an activist's petition seeking to lift curbs on communications and movement that have disrupted normal life and essential services in the Himalayan region.
Telephone lines, internet and television networks have been blocked since August 5 whenÂ IndiaÂ withdrew Jammu and Kashmir state's right to frame its own laws and allowed non-residents to buy property there.
Restrictions were lifted in five districts of Jammu on Monday, and relaxed in nine Kashmir districts, the home ministry said. Still, it said there would be heightened security for Pakistan's Independence Day on Wednesday followed byÂ India's the next day and then Muslim Friday prayers.
