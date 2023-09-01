INDIA meet in Mumbai today | A look at major announcements expected today

Leader of 26 Opposition parties are in Mumbai to discuss a range of issues — from the INDIA alliance's logo to choosing the names of INDIA convenor and committees — ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The third meeting of the Opposition's INDIA alliance started in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The leaders are likely to make some key announcements after another round of meetings on Friday. A joint press conference by the INDIA leaders is expected to happen at 3:30 pm on Friday.

What to watch out for in today's INDIA meet

1. INDIA logo

Reports had earlier claimed that the logo of the INDIA alliance will be unveiled on Friday, September 1. However, sources now told News18 that four designs have been finalised and they will be discussed. There is no clarity on whether it will be finalised today, they said.

2. INDIA seat sharing

In the Thursday meeting, leaders discussed the need for surveys to be conducted at the regional level. They said the initial discussion on Friday will be on regional seat distribution. Sources said discussion for Lok Sabha seat sharing should be done at the local level as per local combinations and strengths.

During informal talks over dinner on Thursday night, the leaders stressed on the urgency to finalise seat sharing and come out with a joint agenda in a few weeks' time, sources told news agency PTI.

3. INDIA convenor and committees

Names of INDIA convenors and committees are likely to be finalised at Friday huddle. Speculations are rife that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be named as the convener of the INDIA alliance.

4. More parties join the INDIA Alliance

Leaders of the INDIA coalition claimed that many more parties are likely to join their ranks, but cautioned that admission would be regulated on the basis of consensus among the existing partners, the Hindu reported. Meanwhile, Deccan Herald reported that at least nine parties are waiting to join the INDIA alliance.

5. INDIA's PM face

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said earlier that the prime ministerial face of the INDIA alliance will be decided later. Meanwhile, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav said the need of the hour is to strengthen the unity and sovereignty of the country and protect the Constitution and democracy.

What else INDIA leaders discussed in Mumbai

According to CNN-News18 sources, the opposition leaders discussed on Thursday why the government called a five-day special session of Parliament. They also deliberated on whether the government is planning to club the Lok Sabha and state assembly polls with the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill and that the alliance should be prepared for it.

The meeting at Grand Hyatt Hotel is being attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, among others.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, all of whom arrived in the city on Wednesday, are also present.