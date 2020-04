The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday said it will accept foreign donations for the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), a public charitable trust in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

However, during the Kerala floods in 2018, the ministry of external affairs had said that India won’t be able to accept such funds from a foreign government due to a policy put in place by the former UPA government following the 2004 tsunami.

To address huge shortage of safety gears, all ambassadors has been asked to help in sourcing ventilators, N95s, PPEs and 3 Ply masks from their respective countries, according to multiple people familiar with the development.

Further, Indian ambassadors has been asked to send inputs on development of vaccines in their respective countries, said people familiar with the matter.

To discuss the trade challenges posed by the coronavirus across the Indian subcontinent, senior officials of commerce ministries of SAARC nations will have a virtual conference this week, sources close to the development said.