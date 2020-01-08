India issues travel warning on Iraq after Iran attacks

India on Wednesday issued a travel warning asking its citizens to avoid “non-essential” travel to Iraq, hours after Iran launched missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq.

Iran’s attack came in retaliation for a US drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a war in the Middle East.

“In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification,” India’s foreign ministry said in a statement.