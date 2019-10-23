India issues travel advisory for tourists visiting Turkey

India on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for the Indian travellers visiting Turkey advising them to exercise "utmost caution" during their journey to the transcontinental nation following tensions with the United States.

The government, however, clarified there have been no reports of untoward incident in Turkey so far involving Indian nationals.

"Government of India has been receiving queries from Indian nationals travelling to Turkey in view of the situation in the region. Although there have been no reports of untoward incidents in the country so far involving Indian nationals, travellers are requested to exercise utmost caution while travelling to Turkey," the advisory said.

In the advisory, the government almost mentioned that those requiring assistance may get in touch with the Indian Mission/posts through the helpline numbers - Embassy of India, Ankara 90 312 4408259 and 90 312 4382195 Ext 111 and Consulate General of Istanbul 90 212 2962131 and 90 212 2962132.