Centre likely to introduce 'One Nation, One Election' bill in a special session of Parliament: Reports

The Centre is likely to introduce the 'One Nation, One Election' bill in the special session of Parliament called from September 18 to 22, media reports said on Thursday. Also, Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and women's reservation bill are among the list of bills likely to be introduced on the floor of the house.

The reports emerged after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed on X about a Special Session between September 18 and 22, that will comprise five sittings. So far, there has been no word on the official agenda of the session.

'One Nation, One Election' refers to the idea of simultaneously holding the general and state elections. The idea has been mooted several times previously.

The UCC proposes a common set of personal laws for all Indian citizens. The sets of laws aim at replacing personal laws based on religions, customs, and traditions with one common law irrespective of religion, caste, gender and sexual orientation. As of today, Goa is the only Indian state to have a semblance of a civil code.

The women’s reservation Bill (108th Amendment) Bill proposes 33 percent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. The bill was passed in March 2010 in the Rajya Sabha amid high drama but failed to pass through Lok Sabha amid stiff opposition from parties like RJD and SP.

As per the constitution, the union government holds the power to convene a session of Parliament and this decision is taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. This decision is then formalised by the President of India.

Political Reactions

Media reports on the three bills set the internet on fire. Soon, #OneNationOneElection became the biggest trend on Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) with several politicians and political commentators expressing their views.

One of well-known TV panelist, Tehseen Poonawalla, called this move undemocratic if implemented by the centre.

"#OneNationOneElection will be one of the biggest disaster of the modi govt. CAA, FARMERS BILL agitation was a trailer when compared to the agitation that India will see if this brought in," said Kamru Choudhury, a member of Indian National Congress.

On the other hand, several pro-government voices supported this move, calling it a historic step if implemented.

"A historic step towards electoral reforms! Modi ji’s government take a major steps leap for 'One nation-one election' bill in Parliament. This will save not only save up the time, but money, and will also strengthen our democracy too," said Ashish Sood, SehPrabhari BJP Jammu & Kashmir BJP.

