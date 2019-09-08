#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Government imposes curfews in Kashmir after clashes during religious procession

Updated : September 08, 2019 06:11 PM IST

India on Sunday imposed curfews in several parts of Kashmir region, after clashes between security forces and Shi'ite Muslims taking part in a procession, officials and eyewitnesses said.
Troops used tear gas and pellet guns on the crowd, which insisted on carrying on with the procession, one in a series held at this time of the year, and pelted stones at security forces, anÂ Indian official who declined to named told Reuters.
On Sunday, police vans fitted with loud speakers announced curfew-like restrictions in Srinagar's city center Lal Chowk and adjacent areas, according to two Reuters witnesses.
