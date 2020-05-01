  • SENSEX
India has stepped up as a leader in fight against coronavirus, says American congressman

Updated : May 01, 2020 09:17 AM IST

Together, the Indian and US governments have been able to identify measures necessary to propel us forward in the fight against this pandemic, congressman Holding said.
India has shown that they are committed to keeping key supply and logistics chains open for pharmaceutical and medical products benefitting both the United States and India's own regional neighbours.
