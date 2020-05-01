Politics India has stepped up as a leader in fight against coronavirus, says American congressman Updated : May 01, 2020 09:17 AM IST Together, the Indian and US governments have been able to identify measures necessary to propel us forward in the fight against this pandemic, congressman Holding said. India has shown that they are committed to keeping key supply and logistics chains open for pharmaceutical and medical products benefitting both the United States and India's own regional neighbours. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365