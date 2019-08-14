India gets above-average monsoon rains for third straight week, says IMD

MonsoonÂ rains inÂ IndiaÂ in the week through Wednesday were above average for a third straight week, the weather office said, easing concerns of drought, although excessive rainfall flooded many districts in the southern and western parts of the country.

Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth as the agricultural sector forms about 15 percent ofÂ India's $2.5 trillion economy.

IndiaÂ received 45 percent more rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to August 14, data from theÂ IndiaÂ Meteorological Department (IMD) showed on Wednesday.

Overall,Â IndiaÂ has received 1 percent more rainfall than average since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.

