Politics
India gets above-average monsoon rains for third straight week, says IMD
Updated : August 14, 2019 07:06 PM IST
IndiaÂ received 45 percent more rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to August 14, data from theÂ IndiaÂ Meteorological Department (IMD) showed on Wednesday.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more