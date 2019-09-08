Politics

India extends $1 million aid to Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

Updated : September 08, 2019 06:53 PM IST

Days after the Bahamas faced huge destruction and loss of lives due to Hurricane Dorian, India on Sunday extended "immediate relief" of $1 million to the Caribbean island nation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Dorian made a "catastrophic" landfall in the Bahamas on September 1 as a Category 5 hurricane, with winds reaching 295 km/h.