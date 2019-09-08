Politics
India extends $1 million aid to Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian
Updated : September 08, 2019 06:53 PM IST
Days after the Bahamas faced huge destruction and loss of lives due to Hurricane Dorian, India on Sunday extended "immediate relief" of $1 million to the Caribbean island nation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
Dorian made a "catastrophic" landfall in the Bahamas on September 1 as a Category 5 hurricane, with winds reaching 295 km/h.
The death toll there is 43 but officials believe that hundreds of bodies were yet to be found in areas flattened by the winds or smashed by storm surges.
