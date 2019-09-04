Politics
India declares Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Dawood as terrorists
Updated : September 04, 2019 04:54 PM IST
The government’s decision comes a month after an amendment to the UAPA Bill, 1967.
Home Minister Amit Shah had stressed the need to designate individuals as terrorists to root out terror menace.
