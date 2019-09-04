India declares Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Dawood as terrorists

India has declared Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, LeT's supreme commander of operations in Kashmir Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The declaration was made through a gazette notification issued on Wednesday.

The government’s decision comes a month after an amendment to the UAPA Bill 1967, which sought to designate an individual as a “terrorist”, was passed by the Parliament. On August 2, the Rajya Sabha had passed the bill, paving the way for it to become law.

Home Minister Amit Shah, during a debate on the Bill in Lok Sabha, stressed on the need to designate individuals as terrorists to root out terror menace.

The designation of an individual as a global terrorist by the United Nations is associated with sanctions, including travel bans, freezing of assets and an embargo against procuring arms. The UAPA Bill, however, does not provide any such detail.