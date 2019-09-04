#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

India declares Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Dawood as terrorists

Updated : September 04, 2019 04:54 PM IST

The government’s decision comes a month after an amendment to the UAPA Bill, 1967.
Home Minister Amit Shah had stressed the need to designate individuals as terrorists to root out terror menace.
India declares Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Dawood as terrorists
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Geojit Financial sees 12% upside potential in this large-cap stock. Here's why

Geojit Financial sees 12% upside potential in this large-cap stock. Here's why

LinkedIn Top Startups: Aditya Ghosh reveals the secret of Oyo becoming the No. 1 startup to work for in India   

LinkedIn Top Startups: Aditya Ghosh reveals the secret of Oyo becoming the No. 1 startup to work for in India   

These tech companies received most H-1B visas in first three quarters of 2019

These tech companies received most H-1B visas in first three quarters of 2019

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV