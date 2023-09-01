I.N.D.I.A to contest Lok Sabha elections together 'as far as possible'

Alliance of 26 opposition parties — I.N.D.I.A — on Friday announced to contest the Lok Sabha elections together "as far as possible" to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the center. This decision was taken in their third meet in Mumbai, where alliance parties were for the last two days.

"INDIA is ready! We will fight together. We will speak in one voice. We will reach out to every single Indian. Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA!," Congress' General Secretary KC Venugopal posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The anti-BJP parties also passed a resolution to initiate a seat-sharing arrangement soon that will be concluded at "earliest in collaborative spirit of give-and-take."

Agenda of I.N.DI.A

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also laid out the roadmap of the alliance’s moves to counter schemes and policies of the Modi government.

“First meeting in Patna was about setting the agenda. Then the second meeting happened in Bangalore. We all are again meeting in Mumbai. Our aim is to fight against inflation, price rise, unemployment. Modi raises Rs 100 and decreases Rs 2. The reduction in gas cylinder prices does not mean anything. It is fakery. Modi can never work for the poor. He works for big industrialists. It is important that INDIA wins to stop all of this.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said that the centre is scared of the alliance, which is getting stronger. He pledged to the people that the alliance parties have "joined hands for a fearless India" and will continue to fight against "dictators and cronyism."

“This is the third meeting. The INDIA alliance is getting stronger. The opponents are scared. We held deliberations on many issues. We will fight against dictators and cronyism. The battle is getting intense. We want to assure all that we have joined hands for a fearless India. The government's loot for five years and concessions in the election year will not be tolerated.”

Speaking to the alliance leaders, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed confidence that their united effort can snatch victory from the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. "Parties are working together unitedly. So, as a result of this, those who are at the Centre will lose. They will go away."

The bloc also resolves to organise public rallies at the earliest in different parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance.