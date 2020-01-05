Politics
India condemns 'targeted killing' of Sikh community member in Pakistan's Peshawar
Updated : January 05, 2020 07:13 PM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Pakistan should stop "prevaricating" and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the crime.
It said the government of Pakistan should act in defence of their own minorities instead of "preaching sermons" about it to other countries.
The external affairs ministry said members of the minority Sikh community in Pakistan have been subjected to acts of violence at the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev.
