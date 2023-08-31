INDIA conclave: 28 parties to attend 2-day meet in Mumbai — coordination committee, logo on agenda

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the two-day meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc in Mumbai's Grand Hyatt Hotel starting Thursday. The alliance is likely to announce a coordination committee and also unveil the logo.

Recently, the alliance added two new regional outfits to its ambit — the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP) and another regional outfit.

In the third round of meeting, the alliance is likely to announce a coordination committee, which could consist of 11 members from principal opposition parties, and will unveil a logo for the bloc.

There could be discussions on whether to have a convenor, sub-groups to handle seat sharing, agitational joint programmes, communication strategy. The alliance can also discuss the common minimum programme.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will host dinner for the leaders. There will be a meeting in the evening among the leaders in an informal setting.

Rift over PM candidate

As parties joined hands to take on the BJP-led NDA government in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the elephant in the room in the prime ministerial candidate. While there has been no official statement, parties' spokersperson are naming their leaders for the top post. It all started with a poster showing Congress mP Rahul Gandhi leading the alliance for the general elections.

AAP's spokesperson pitched Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi named Uddhav Thackeray for the prime minister's post.