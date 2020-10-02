Politics India committed to build equal post-COVlD world for us, our daughters: Smriti Irani at UN Updated : October 02, 2020 09:51 AM IST Irani said India is now focused on inclusive growth and deep reforms that together are bringing about transformational changes. More than 200 million Indian women have been brought into the formal banking system through the Government’s Financial Inclusion Initiative. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.