India co-sponsors resolution calling for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines

Updated : April 22, 2020 01:04 PM IST

India has been at the forefront of sending essential medical supplies and medicines such as anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to several nations.
The latest resolution also acknowledged the "crucial leading role" played by the World Health Organization, which has come under constant attack by the Trump administration over its handling of the outbreak.
