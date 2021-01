The ninth round of Corps Commander level meeting was held between India and China on Sunday in which the two sides agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops, the Indian Army said on Monday.

The Corps Commander-level talks at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh began at around 10.30 am on Sunday and ended at 2.30 am on Monday.

“The two sides agreed to continue their effective efforts in ensuring the restraint of the frontline troops, stabilize and control the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the China-India border, and jointly maintain peace and tranquility,” said the Indian Army in a statement.

“They also agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, maintain the good momentum of dialogue and negotiation, and hold the 10th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting at an early date to jointly advance de-escalation,” the statement added.

Earlier today, it came to light that Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a clash in the high-altitude Naku La region in North Sikkim on January 20, an incident described by the Indian Army as a "minor face-off".

Close to 100,000 troops of the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) are deployed in eastern Ladakh as both sides have been holding on to their ground and showing readiness for a long-haul, amid continuing diplomatic and military talks to find an amicable solution.