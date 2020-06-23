India-China news LIVE Updates: 30 companies of ITBP likely to be moved to LAC

India-China News LIVE Updates: New Delhi initiates probe into alleged dumping of aluminium foil from 4 nations, including China



India has initiated a probe into the alleged dumping of aluminium foil from China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand following a complaint by domestic manufacturers. Hindalco Industries, Raviraj Foils and Jindal India have filed an application before the commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), seeking initiation of anti-dumping investigation on imports of 'Aluminium foil 80 micron and below' from these countries.



The applicants have alleged that dumping has impacted the industry and has requested for the imposition of the anti-dumping duty on the imports. In a notification, DGTR said that on the basis of prima facie evidence submitted by the applicants, "the authority, hereby, initiates an investigation". In the probe, the directorate will determine the existence, degree and effect of any alleged dumping in respect of the product under consideration from the four nations. If it would find that there is dumping and it is impacting the domestic manufacturers, it will recommend the amount of anti-dumping duty, which if levied, would be adequate to remove the injury to the domestic industry. While DGTR recommends the duty, the finance ministry imposes it. The period of investigation is from April 2019 - March 2020. It would also look into the data of April 2016-19 period.