  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 31 minutes ago
auto refresh

India-China news LIVE Updates: 30 companies of ITBP likely to be moved to LAC

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: June 23, 2020 01:21 PM IST

event highlights

India-China News LIVE Updates: Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane will visit Ladakh on Tuesday to review the on-ground situation after the face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley. Gen Naravane will also review the progress in talks with the Chinese military, a day after India and China held top-level military talks to discuss the Galwan face-off. The army chief’s visit to the region comes a week after 20 Indian troops were martyred in the line of duty last Monday.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement