India-China News LIVE Updates: 30 companies of ITBP likely to be moved to LAC
At least 30 companies of Indo Tibetan Border Police who were posted on duties in different parts of the country could be moved back to the LAC, reports CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra.
India-China News LIVE Updates: L&T committed to reduce dependency on products from China
Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday said it is committed to reduce dependence on imported products from China and achieve self-reliance for the domestic industry to support 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' initiative. As many as 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a brutal assault by the Chinese military in Galwan last week which escalated the border tension.
"Larsen & Toubro, India's leading multinational engineering, construction, technology, and financial services conglomerate is committed to achieving self-reliance for the domestic industry by creating a strong and feasible ‘Make in India' ecosystem," the company said in a statement. L&T takes pride on being at the forefront of creating projects and products, some of the largest, biggest, and longest in the world, all made in India, it said.
With an unfortunate incident involving our brave soldiers at our border, sentiments are running high in the country. As a company involved in nation-building for more than eight decades, we firmly stand with the policy of manufacturing best-in-class products locally through ‘Make in India'.
“The atmosphere is right for that and we should accelerate this. We are fully supportive of the Government of India's initiatives and will do our best to contribute to Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan,” L&T CEO & MD S N Subrahmanyan said in the statement.
India-China News LIVE Updates: Corps Commander level talks between the two sides held at Moldo in a cordial, positive atmosphere
The Corps Commander level talks between India and China on 22 June 2020 were held at Moldo in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere. There was a mutual consensus to disengage. Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed and will be taken forward by both the sides. The Indian delegation at the talks in Moldo was led by 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh while the Chinese was headed by the Commander of the Tibet Military District. (News18)
India-China News LIVE Updates: Information about Country of Origin by the sellers made mandatory on GeM to promote Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat
Government e-Marketplace (GeM), a Special Purpose Vehicle under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has made it mandatory for sellers to enter the Country of Origin while registering all new products on GeM. Further, sellers, who had already uploaded their products before the introduction of this new feature on GeM, are being reminded regularly to update the Country of Origin, with a warning that their products shall be removed from GeM if they fail to update the same. GeM has taken this significant step to promote ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.
India-China News LIVE Updates: Positive & Cordial, Says Army on Marathon Military-level Talks With China Amid Galwan Valley Clashes, says report
The Army on Tuesday termed the marathon talks with China to ease tensions between the countries over the Galwan Valley clashes as “positive and cordial” in the first official statement. Indian and Chinese militaries on Monday held a second round of Lt General-level talks in an attempt to defuse the tensions between the two countries following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead, even as the country's top army leadership carried out a detailed review of the situation in eastern Ladakh. The meeting began at around 11:30 am at Moldo on the Chinese side of Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh and continued till night. The focus of the deliberations was on finalising modalities for disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh, people familiar with the issue said. (Source: News18)
India-China News LIVE Updates: US designates four more Chinese official media outlets as 'foreign missions'
The US has designated four more top state-run Chinese media houses as "foreign missions," terming them as "propaganda" outlets "controlled" by the ruling Communist Party of China, a move that could further escalate tensions between the two countries. The four Chinese media outlets designated as foreign missions on Monday are China Central Television, China News Service, the People's Daily and the Global Times, taking the total number to nine.
This could add up to the increasing tensions between the US and China as President Donald Trump has repeatedly blamed Beijing for the coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the world and accused Beijing of suppressing the details of the contagion.
India-China News LIVE Updates: New Delhi initiates probe into alleged dumping of aluminium foil from 4 nations, including China
India has initiated a probe into the alleged dumping of aluminium foil from China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand following a complaint by domestic manufacturers. Hindalco Industries, Raviraj Foils and Jindal India have filed an application before the commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), seeking initiation of anti-dumping investigation on imports of 'Aluminium foil 80 micron and below' from these countries.
The applicants have alleged that dumping has impacted the industry and has requested for the imposition of the anti-dumping duty on the imports. In a notification, DGTR said that on the basis of prima facie evidence submitted by the applicants, "the authority, hereby, initiates an investigation". In the probe, the directorate will determine the existence, degree and effect of any alleged dumping in respect of the product under consideration from the four nations. If it would find that there is dumping and it is impacting the domestic manufacturers, it will recommend the amount of anti-dumping duty, which if levied, would be adequate to remove the injury to the domestic industry. While DGTR recommends the duty, the finance ministry imposes it. The period of investigation is from April 2019 - March 2020. It would also look into the data of April 2016-19 period.
India-China News LIVE Updates: US lawmaker condemns Chinese aggression along the Indian border
Strongly condemning the recent Chinese aggression along the Indian border, a top Indian-American Congressman on Monday urged Beijing to abandon its "reckless path" of escalation and instead turn to diplomacy. Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley last week, in the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two countries.
"I remain deeply concerned with the Chinese government's recent dangerous acts of aggression along the Line of Actual Control on the India-China border and the unnecessary loss of life caused," Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said in a statement. The Chinese government must end its bullying and provocations while joining its neighbours in working to resolve conflicts according to international law, he said.
"I strongly urge the Chinese government to abandon its reckless path of escalation and instead turn to diplomacy to productively work to resolve its border questions with India," the Democratic lawmaker from Illinois said.
India-China News LIVE Updates: BJP president JP Nadda attacks Rahul Gandhi citing 2008 MoU between Congress, China's Communist Party
Accusing Rahul Gandhi of trying to "divide the nation" and "demoralise" the armed forces during crucial situations, BJP president J P Nadda asked on Tuesday if it was the "effect" of the MoU the Congress had signed with the Communist Party of China.
"First, Congress signs MoU with the Chinese Communist Party. Then, Congress surrenders land to China. During Doklam issue, Rahul Gandhi secretly goes to the Chinese embassy. During crucial situations, Rahul Gandhi tries to divide the nation and demoralise armed forces. Effects of MoU?" Nadda said in a tweet.
The two parties had signed a memorandum of understanding in 2008 to facilitate high-level exchange between them and consult each other over important regional and international issues.
The BJP has cited this to attack the Congress as the opposition party has become increasingly aggressive against the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the border standoff with China.
In 2008, Rahul Gandhi, then a Congress general secretary, and Xi Jinping, then a senior functionary of his party and now China's president, had signed the MoU.
As many as 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in Ladakh last week.
Rahul Gandhi's poser to govt: Has China occupied Indian territory?
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked the government whether China has occupied Indian territory. "We are standing united against Chinese aggression. Has China occupied Indian territory?" Gandhi tweeted along with a photograph of the Pangong Tso lake clicked by his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi has been attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statement at an all-party meeting last week that neither is anyone inside India's territory nor has anyone captured its posts while referring to the Ladakh face-off.
Earlier too, the Congress leader had asked the government whether China has occupied any Indian territory.
The Prime Minister's Office has already clarified Modi's comments, and said attempts are being made to give a "mischievous interpretation".
Firing a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi on Monday asked as to why China is "praising Mr Modi during this conflict".
India China News LIVE Updates: Army Chief to visit Ladakh for reviewing the ground situation today
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane will visit Ladakh on Tuesday to review the on-ground situation after the face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley. Gen Naravane will also review the progress in talks with the Chinese military, a day after India and China held top-level military talks to discuss the Galwan face-off. The army chief’s visit to the region comes a week after 20 Indian troops were martyred in the line of duty last Monday.