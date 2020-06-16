  • SENSEX
India-China border tensions LIVE Updates: Army Commanding Officer among 3 killed at Ladakh's Galwan Valley scuffle; PLA also suffers casualties, say reports

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: June 16, 2020 04:43 PM IST

India-China border tensions LIVE Updates: In a dangerous escalation of border tension, an Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the sensitive Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the Army said. The Army said there were casualties on the Chinese side as well but the extent of it was not immediately clear. Official sources said there was no firing between the two sides. "During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place on Monday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," the Army said in a brief statement. Here are the live updates and developments from the ongoing India-China tensions today:

