India-China border tensions LIVE Updates: Army Commanding Officer among 3 killed at Ladakh's Galwan Valley scuffle; PLA also suffers casualties, say reports

India China border tensions LIVE Updates: Former PM HD Devegowda reacts
Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda termed the incident disturbing and asked why Indian soldiers lost their lives during a de-escalation process.
“Reports coming from #GalwanValley are disturbing. Why did our soldiers lose their lives during a de-escalation process? In national interest, the PM and RM should offer a clearer picture to the nation on the border issue with the Chinese. #LADAKHSTANDOFF,” Devegowda wrote on Twitter.
India-China tensions LIVE Updates: Indian troops 'crossed border twice' resulting in serious physical clashes
Chinese foreign minister on Tuesday claimed that Indian troops had "crossed the border twice" which lead to the physcial clashes between the two countries at Ladakh's Galwan Valley.
"Indian troops on Monday seriously violated consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers, resulting in a serious physical clashes," news agency ANI quoted China's Global Times which quoted Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Time for the government to take stringent measures, says Punjab CM
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the happening in Galwan Valley is a continuation of violations by China and added that it is time now that India stood up to these incursions.
“Our soldiers are not fair game that every few days officers and men are being killed and injured defending our borders,” Singh added.
He said that it is time now for the Government of India to take some stringent measures.
India-China tensions LIVE Updates: PM Modi gets situation report on the death of Indian Army personnel at the LAC
-PM Modi has been briefed about the death of Indian Army personnel at the LAC
-Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting with the External Affairs Minister
-Chief of Defence Staff and the three Service Chiefs attended the high-level meeting
India-China tensions LIVE Updates: 5 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley physical clash, says report
FIVE Chinese soldiers were killed and 11 injured during violent clashes at the China-India border, which has sparked fears of World War 3, according to a report in the UK-based news website Express.co.uk. There were losses on both sides of the battle as one of the Indian army's officers and two soldiers were killed in a "violent faceoff" at Galwan Valley, one of the four clash points in the eastern Ladakh sector, the website added.
India-China tensions LIVE Updates: Here's what the Chinese foreign ministry has said on the scuffle between PLA and Indian Army soldiers
Chinese foreign ministry statement highlights:
-Not aware of any casualties on the Indian side
-Indian troops violated the consensus & crossed the border
-Indian troops provoked and attacked Chinese personnel
-India’s actions led to serious physical contact
-China has lodged a strong protest
India-China tensions LIVE Updates: Here's what we know so far from the conflict
- Major Generals of India and China are talking to defuse the situation in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh and other areas after the violent face-off last night in which casualties have been suffered by both sides, news agency ANI said in a tweet citing Army Sources.
- A sizeable number of Chinese Army personnel even transgressed into the Indian side of the de-facto border in several areas including Pangong Tso, the PTI report added. The Indian Army has been fiercely objecting to the transgressions and demanded their immediate withdrawal for the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the area. Both sides held a series of talks in the last few days to resolve the row, the report said.
- The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in a standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh, according to news agency PTI.
- The developments in the eastern Ladakh sector were discussed in a meeting between defence minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today, news agency ANI reported.
- A large number of Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley for the last five weeks. The incident comes days after Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said both sides have begun disengaging from Galwan Valley.
India-China tensions LIVE Updates: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane cancels planned visit to Pathankot military station
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's coverage of the dangerously escalating India-China tensions today. For starters, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane has reportedly cancelled his planned visit to the Pathankot military station today. The cancellation comes after an Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the sensitive Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.