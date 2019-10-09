India-China relations: Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit India on October 11-12 for informal meet with PM Modi

Chinese president Xi Jinping will visit India from October 11 to 12 for the second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the External Affairs Ministry announced on Wednesday.

It said the forthcoming Chennai Informal Summit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance.

"At the invitation of the Prime Minister, the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping will be visiting Chennai, India from October 11-12, 2019 for the 2nd Informal Summit," the ministry said.

The summit will be held in the coastal town of Mamallapuram.

During the summit the two countries will exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the ministry said.

The two leaders had their inaugural Informal Summit in Wuhan, China on 27-28 April 2018.

