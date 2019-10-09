Politics
India-China relations: Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit India on October 11-12 for informal meet with PM Modi
Updated : October 09, 2019 10:30 AM IST
The Modi-Xi informal summit will be held in the coastal town of Mamallapuram.
Chinese president Xi Jinping will visit India from October 11 to 12.
The Modi-Xi inaugural Informal Summit took place in Wuhan, China on 27-28 April 2018.
