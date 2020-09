India-China remain locked in a tense face-off in eastern Ladakh with Beijing accusing Indian troops of firing warning shots in the air during their recent confrontation near Pangong Tso. India is dominating the South Bank of Pangong Tso with troops on both sides within close firing range of each other.

China accused Indian troops of violating a bilateral agreement and firing warning shots in the air during a confrontation with Chinese personnel on the disputed border on Monday, amid renewed tensions between the two countries. Chinese border guards took "countermeasures" to stabilise the situation, Zhang Shuili, spokesman for the military's western command theatre, said in a statement published by the military's official news website early on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar to leave for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meet in Moscow.